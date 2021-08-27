Search terms

    Gorgeously cared-for curls, automatically
      8000 Series Auto Curler with SenseIQ

      Gorgeously cared-for curls, automatically

      The Philips Auto Curler 8000 with SenseIQ Technology takes you from straight to curls in seconds while maintaining 95% of your hair's natural strength**, for gorgeous, healthy-looking curls, every style, every time.

      8000 Series
      8000 Series

      Auto Curler with SenseIQ

      Gorgeously cared-for curls, automatically

      Prevent overheating for beautiful curls

      • Smart curling system
      • 2 x more hair in one go*
      • 95% hair strength**
      • Straight to curly in 8 seconds
      Cleaning accessory keeps the barrel clean and smooth

      Cleaning accessory keeps the barrel clean and smooth

      Gently remove loose hairs and residue from the barrel while protecting the curler's inner parts.

      Senses hair's temperature

      An active digital sensor measures the temperature of your hair 36,000+ times per styling session*** to give you just the right amount of heat every time you style.

      Adapts curling temperature

      An intelligent microprocessor analyses and adjusts air temperature in real time for gorgeous curls without overheating your hair.

      Cares uniquely for your hair

      Our unique system preserves 95% of your hair's natural strength** while locking in 3 x more moisture**** for strong, healthy-looking hair with bounce and shine.

      Smart curling system for effortless styling

      Curl Boost Technology treats every strand like a professional stylist for glamorous, lasting curls at the touch of a button. Get salon results without leaving home.

      Longer barrel to style 2 x more hair in one go

      The unique open design, now with a longer curling barrel, styles twice as much hair in each go.*

      Smart curl guards follow the flow of your hair

      Curl guards rotate to move with your hair, while gently wrapping it for glamorous, long-lasting curls.

      Ionic care prevents static for frizz-free, shiny hair

      Negatively charged ions eliminate static, condition hair and smooth cuticles for an intense, glossy shine without frizz.

      Ultra-smooth curling surface gently rolls hair

      The ultra-smooth design lets hair glide in with no friction or pulling for gorgeous curls, effortlessly.

      3 heat and 3 timer settings for different types of curls

      Achieve your perfect look every time from soft waves to bouncy curls. Choose 170, 190 or 210 C for 8, 10 or 12 seconds.

      Automatic alerts keep you on track

      Alerts help you protect your hair by beeping when each curl is ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hair type

        Hair type
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Barrel cleaning accessory
        Yes
        Hair sectioning accessory
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Voltage
        Universal Voltage
        Cable length
        2 m
        Styling temperature
        170°C - 190°C - 210°C
        Timer settings
        8 sec - 10 sec - 12 sec
        Curling directions
        Right - Alternate - Left

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Coating of heated parts
        Ultra smooth surface
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Auto rotation
        Yes
        Rotating directions
        Yes

      • Service

        Worldwide guarantee
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Find a spare part or an accessory

      • vs. Philips HPS940
      • * at 170°C for 12 seconds, mean results after 3 months of usage
      • **50 x/sec x average 12-min styling session
      • ***vs. Philips curler BHB864, to achieve the same styling results
