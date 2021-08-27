Search terms
BHB886/00
Gorgeously cared-for curls, automatically
The Philips Auto Curler 8000 with SenseIQ Technology takes you from straight to curls in seconds while maintaining 95% of your hair's natural strength**, for gorgeous, healthy-looking curls, every style, every time.See all benefits
Auto Curler with SenseIQ
Gently remove loose hairs and residue from the barrel while protecting the curler's inner parts.
An active digital sensor measures the temperature of your hair 36,000+ times per styling session*** to give you just the right amount of heat every time you style.
An intelligent microprocessor analyses and adjusts air temperature in real time for gorgeous curls without overheating your hair.
Our unique system preserves 95% of your hair's natural strength** while locking in 3 x more moisture**** for strong, healthy-looking hair with bounce and shine.
Curl Boost Technology treats every strand like a professional stylist for glamorous, lasting curls at the touch of a button. Get salon results without leaving home.
The unique open design, now with a longer curling barrel, styles twice as much hair in each go.*
Curl guards rotate to move with your hair, while gently wrapping it for glamorous, long-lasting curls.
Negatively charged ions eliminate static, condition hair and smooth cuticles for an intense, glossy shine without frizz.
The ultra-smooth design lets hair glide in with no friction or pulling for gorgeous curls, effortlessly.
Achieve your perfect look every time from soft waves to bouncy curls. Choose 170, 190 or 210 C for 8, 10 or 12 seconds.
Alerts help you protect your hair by beeping when each curl is ready.
