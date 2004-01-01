Search terms

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD350/10
    Powerful drying at a lower temperature
      3000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD350/10

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

        3000 Series

        3000 Series

        Hair Dryer

        Powerful drying at a lower temperature

        with the ThermoProtect attachment

        • 2100 W
        • ThermoProtect attachment
        • Advanced ionic care
        • 6 heat and speed settings
        Powerful drying with 2100 W

        Powerful drying with 2100 W

        This 2100 W hair dryer creates powerful airflow for beautiful results every day.

        ThermoProtect attachment

        ThermoProtect attachment

        The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

        Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

        This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

        Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

        Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

        Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

        Cool air setting to finish your style

        Cool air setting to finish your style

        The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

        Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

        Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

        The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Attachments

          Nozzle
          14 mm
          ThermoProtect attachment
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Wattage
          2100 W
          Motor
          DC

        • Service

          2 year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        • Features

          Heat/Speed settings
          6
          Settings
          Cool air setting

        • Features

          Storage hook
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          ThermoProtect
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

              • At the highest speed setting
