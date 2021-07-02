Search terms

      5000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD501/20

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      with ThermoShield technology

      • 2100 W
      • ThermoShield technology
      • 4 x ionic care*
      • 3 heat and 2 speed settings
      ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

      The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

      Fast drying, for professional results with 2100 W

      This 2100 W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes the drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

      4 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine, so you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool Shot to set your style

      The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Adds volume and maximises thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser's fine textured pins will add volume, maximise thickness and bounce and help to shape curls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Volume diffuser

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Motor
        DC
        Colour/Finish
        White and Metallic

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Cool Shot
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic technology
        2 x ions*
        ThermoShield technology
        Yes

      Reviews

      • vs. BHD350 in the top setting
      • * ThermoShield setting
