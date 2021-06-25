Search terms

    Fast drying, with no heat damage**
      5000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD512/00

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

      5000 Series
      5000 Series

      Hair Dryer

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      with ThermoShield technology

      • 2300 W
      • ThermoShield technology
      • 4 x ionic care*
      • 3 heat and 2 speed settings
      ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

      ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

      The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

      20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

      20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

      A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.

      A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

      A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

      This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.

      4 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      4 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This ultra-powerful ionic system emits up to 80 million ions per drying session, resulting in frizz-free, shiny hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool Shot to set your style

      Cool Shot to set your style

      The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        11 mm
        Volume diffuser
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        2300  W
        Motor
        DC
        Colour/Finish
        Teal and Metallic

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Cool Shot
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        4 x ion technology
        *
        ThermoShield technology
        Yes

      • vs. BHD350 in the top setting
      • * ThermoShield setting
      • * * vs. basic dryer
      • * * * Tested in a Philips lab with the nozzle in the top setting
