- Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
- Pause, postpone or advance a
replenishment shipment
- Cancel anytime
- No returns
- To manage and cancel your
subscription, log into your account
- Try the device with monthly payments
- Easy cancellation of your subscription
- Free delivery and returns
- Manage your subscription through your personal account
BHD827/00 BHD827/00
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.