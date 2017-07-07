Search terms

      StyleCare Multi-Styler

      BHH811/00

      Click on your style

      Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight and curly hair to updos and more, create more than 10 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide.

      StyleCare
      StyleCare

      Multi-Styler

      Click on your style

      10+ looks with a style guide

      • 10+ styles in one box
      • 5 attachments and accessories
      • Style Guide
      • OneClick Technology
      80 mm straightener for sleek results

      80 mm straightener for sleek results

      80 mm straightening plates for perfect sleek results.

      25 mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

      25 mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

      25 mm curling barrel for perfect tight to loose curls.

      Style guide and 3 useful hair accessories for 10+ styles

      Style guide and 3 useful hair accessories for 10+ styles

      Including a style guide to create 10+ styles, 2 elastic bands for easy hairstyling and a hair loop to experiment with your style.

      OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

      OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

      Changing attachments has never been quicker or easier with the muti-styler's OneClick design. Simply click on and push the button, holding the cool tip, to release.

      Professional high heat for perfect results

      Professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Curler
        Yes
        Straightener
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Elastic band
        2
        Hair loop
        Yes
        Style guide
        with 10 easy-to-create styles

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240V
        Plate size
        Curler 90 mm
        Heater type
        PTC
        Cable length
        1.8 m
        Styling temperature
        Up to 210°C
        Heating time
        60  s

      • Features

        Cool tip
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Barrel diameter
        25  mm
        Coating of heated parts
        Ceramic
        Storage hook
        Yes
        OneClick release technology
        Yes
        Straightener size
        30 x 80 mm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

