Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    StyleCare Essential

    Heated straightening brush

    BHH880/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
      -{discount-value}

      StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush

      BHH880/03
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy-looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £39.99

      StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush

      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy-looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy-looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £39.99

      StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush

      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy-looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        StyleCare Essential

        StyleCare Essential

        Heated straightening brush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

        Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair

        • Extra-large brush area
        • ThermoProtect technology
        • Tourmaline ceramic coating
        Tourmaline ceramic coating

        Tourmaline ceramic coating

        Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.

        ThermoProtect technology

        ThermoProtect technology

        ThermoProtect technology maintains a constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy-looking hair.

        2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

        2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

        Two temperature settings (170°C and 200°C) to best suit your hair type.

        Triple bristle design

        Triple bristle design

        Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

        Large paddle-shaped brush

        Large paddle-shaped brush

        The paddle-shaped design straightens more hair in one go.

        Fast heat-up time

        Fast heat-up time

        Ready to use in 50 seconds.

        Ready to use indicator light

        Ready to use indicator light

        LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

        1.8-m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8-m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8-m cord.

        Swivel cord

        Swivel cord

        Swivel cord for comfortable use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          Tourmaline ceramic coating
          Yes
          ThermoProtect
          Yes

        • Features

          Temperature Settings
          • 2 settings
          • 170°C and 200°C
          Brush shape
          Paddle
          Brushing area (mm)
          116 L x 60 W
          Number of heated bristles
          111
          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min

        • Ease of use

          Storage hook
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Product size (mm)
          350 L x 75 W x 48 D
          Total number of bristles
          247
          Heater type
          PTC
          LED light indicator
          White colour
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          Universal  V

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Measured on 33 women with mid-length hair. Test done in China.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount