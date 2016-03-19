Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy wireless multi-room speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
Sand
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
mich52
19/03/2016
België
donne une ambiance musicale dans toute la maison
très bonne sonorité et permet d'être déplacer partout dans la maison
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5C Enceinte Multiroom sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5C Enceinte Multiroom sans fil
Alfasoft
06/03/2021
Danmark
Det virker
Det virker Batteri ikke optimalt opdatering er ikke let at finde
Pros
det virker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5C Trådløs højttaler til flere rum
Date of Use 2020-09-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5C Trådløs højttaler til flere rum
Date of Use 2020-09-06