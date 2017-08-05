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Discontinued

izzywireless multiroom speaker

BM5W/10

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy wireless multi-room speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.

See all benefits

One tap to play music in every room

  • Bluetooth®

  • White

2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

2 x 2.5" drivers with bass port for room-filling sound

Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.

Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

4
3
2

05/08/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Klasse Preis-Leistung

Guter Klang, relativ einfache Bedienung, Wird bei uns genutzt in Räumen von 11 - 30 m², dezente Optik

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5W Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5W Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher

18/01/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Preis / Leistung hervorragend

Das Gerät fügt sich sehr gut in unsere Wohnbereiche ein. Klang sehr gut und Bedienung nach einer Eingewöhnungszeit auch gut.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5W Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5W Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher

08/07/2017

France

France

PERFECT SON

Une super qualité de son! Avec l'enceinte izzy multi room Philips on est séduit par la simplicité, le design et la qualité des basses. Compact! Connexion rapide a iPhone 4,5,6,7

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5W Enceinte Multiroom sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM5W Enceinte Multiroom sans fil

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