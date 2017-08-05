Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy wireless multi-room speaker plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
White
Equipped with 2 x 2.5'' audiophile-grade drivers, Izzy multiroom speakers create powerful room-filling sound while bass ports expand low-frequencies, creating a truly immersive and dynamic experience.
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Baldus
05/08/2017
Deutschland
Klasse Preis-Leistung
Guter Klang, relativ einfache Bedienung, Wird bei uns genutzt in Räumen von 11 - 30 m², dezente Optik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5W Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5W Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Peti13
18/01/2017
Deutschland
Preis / Leistung hervorragend
Das Gerät fügt sich sehr gut in unsere Wohnbereiche ein. Klang sehr gut und Bedienung nach einer Eingewöhnungszeit auch gut.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5W Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5W Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher
estebanvys
08/07/2017
France
PERFECT SON
Une super qualité de son! Avec l'enceinte izzy multi room Philips on est séduit par la simplicité, le design et la qualité des basses. Compact! Connexion rapide a iPhone 4,5,6,7
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5W Enceinte Multiroom sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM5W Enceinte Multiroom sans fil