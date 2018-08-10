Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
BM6W/10
One tap to play music in every room
The Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. It is splash-proof, so you can take it into the bathroom or kitchen or outdoors. Start off with one and add more to expand music to multiple rooms. Easy setup: no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
Splash-proof
Rechargeable battery
izzylink™ for multiroom
In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Diesel59
10/08/2018
Nederland
Geluid is perfect
Een hoogwaardige kwaliteit, gebruiksvriendelijk, compact formaat en een mooi geluid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM6W draadloze, draagbare multiroom-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM6W draadloze, draagbare multiroom-luidspreker
totanec
22/02/2018
France
Aucune tenue de charge
Bonjour, J'ai acheté ce produit en conjonction avec le BM50 pour pouvoir diffuser de la musique dans les pièces où je me trouvais Après un an d'utilisation, je suis très déçu par les deux produits: - j'ai dû ramener le BM50 deux fois car il n'arrivait plus à éjecter le CD - après une heure de charge, le BM6 tient à peine 20min en autonomie, je l'ai ramené du SAV et euro-repair-center me dit que c'est normal? j'ai chronométré aujourd'hui, exactement 60min de charge, pour 20min d'autonomie. je ne trouve pas cela normal, en tout cas ce n'était pas le cas à l'achat
This review was made for izzy BM6W Enceinte portable Multiroom sans fil
This review was made for izzy BM6W Enceinte portable Multiroom sans fil