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Discontinued

izzywireless multiroom portable speaker

BM6W/10

2.5

| (2) Reviews

One tap to play music in every room

The Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. It is splash-proof, so you can take it into the bathroom or kitchen or outdoors. Start off with one and add more to expand music to multiple rooms. Easy setup: no router, password or apps.

See all benefits

One tap to play music in every room

  • Bluetooth®

  • Splash-proof

  • Rechargeable battery

  • izzylink™ for multiroom

2 x 7.5 W RMS maximum output power

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.

Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

10/08/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Geluid is perfect

Een hoogwaardige kwaliteit, gebruiksvriendelijk, compact formaat en een mooi geluid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM6W draadloze, draagbare multiroom-luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for izzy BM6W draadloze, draagbare multiroom-luidspreker

22/02/2018

France

France

Aucune tenue de charge

Bonjour, J'ai acheté ce produit en conjonction avec le BM50 pour pouvoir diffuser de la musique dans les pièces où je me trouvais Après un an d'utilisation, je suis très déçu par les deux produits: - j'ai dû ramener le BM50 deux fois car il n'arrivait plus à éjecter le CD - après une heure de charge, le BM6 tient à peine 20min en autonomie, je l'ai ramené du SAV et euro-repair-center me dit que c'est normal? j'ai chronométré aujourd'hui, exactement 60min de charge, pour 20min d'autonomie. je ne trouve pas cela normal, en tout cas ce n'était pas le cas à l'achat

This review was made for izzy BM6W Enceinte portable Multiroom sans fil

This review was made for izzy BM6W Enceinte portable Multiroom sans fil

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