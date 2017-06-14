2 year warranty
Discontinued
For legs, body and face
1 accessory
Cordless and rechargeable
S-shaped handle design
The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly: even fine hairs won't slip from its grip.
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
Awards
4.0
of 5
60
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
LarisaD
14/06/2017
United Kingdom
Does exactly what is says on the tin
[Employee of philipsglobal] Firm grip, ease of use and I love the fact that I can use it in the shower! I also find the light useful - it really helps me to see all those stubborn short hairs :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
haos203
15/05/2017
United Kingdom
Great Product
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
mols91
15/05/2017
United Kingdom
Great Product
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator