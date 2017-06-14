ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs
  • Firmly grips even fine hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle AdvancedWet and Dry epilator

BRE610/00

4
| (60) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

1 award

Firmly grips even fine hairs
The S-shaped handle helps you to steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grab even fine hairs for quick and long-lasting results. Wet and dry use with 1 accessory.
See all benefits

Easy to steer for effortless long-lasting results

Firmly grips even fine hairs

  • For legs, body and face

  • 1 accessory

  • Cordless and rechargeable

  • S-shaped handle design

S-shaped handle for easy manoeuvrability on all body areas

The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly: even fine hairs won't slip from its grip.

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

60

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

14/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does exactly what is says on the tin

[Employee of philipsglobal] Firm grip, ease of use and I love the fact that I can use it in the shower! I also find the light useful - it really helps me to see all those stubborn short hairs :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

15/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

15/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.