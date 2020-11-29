Home
    BRI953/00
    Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*
      Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

      Philips Lumea Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most effective IPL. Designed for convenient treatment at home, Lumea's intelligent attachments perfectly fit every curve of your body and adapt programs tailored for each body area.

      Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

      Philips Lumea Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most effective IPL. Designed for convenient treatment at home, Lumea's intelligent attachments perfectly fit every curve of your body and adapt programs tailored for each body area. See all benefits

        Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

        3 intelligent attachments - for optimal results

        • With SenseIQ technology
        • Precision areas, body, face
        • With SmartSkin sensor
        • Both cordless and corded use
        Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

        Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

        IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

        Proven gentle and effective treatment

        Proven gentle and effective treatment

        Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments**. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

        Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

        Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

        Philips Lumea Prestige is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Lumea cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. And is not suitable for very dark skin.

        SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

        SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

        Senses. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programs tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas***.

        Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

        Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

        Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

        Precision attachment for bikini area and underarms

        Precision attachment for bikini area and underarms

        The intelligent precision attachment is medium-sized with a 3 cm2 window for precise coverage of bikini and underarm areas. The curved design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. When the attachment is clicked on to the device it adapts a tailored program for these body areas.

        Body attachment with curved-in design

        Body attachment with curved-in design

        The intelligent body attachment has our largest treatment window at 4.1 cm2 so it's perfect for a fast treatment on larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. Click on the attachment it adapts a tailored program specifically for your body area. 83% of women satisifed with hair reduction on legs****.

        Precision face attachment with extra filter

        Precision face attachment with extra filter

        The face attachment has been thoughtfully designed to have a small, flat 2 cm2 window so you can effectively and gently treat hair on your face. Ideal for your upper lip, chin or jawline, the attachment also has an extra filter integrated within. When added to the device, the intelligent attachment automatically adapts the light treatment for your face. 84% of women satisfied with hair reduction on face****.

        With SmartSkin sensor

        With SmartSkin sensor

        Philips Lumea Prestige with SenseIQ technology has five easy-to-choose light settings. The SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone then indicates the most comfortable light setting for whichever area you're treating.

        Use cordless or corded

        Use cordless or corded

        Lumea Prestige is the only cordless IPL, so harder-to-reach body areas can easily be treated without a cord getting in the way of your reach or angle. Plus, being cordless means you can conveniently treat your body hair from anywhere in your home.

        The Lumea IPL app. With you every step of the way

        The Lumea IPL app. With you every step of the way

        The free Lumea IPL app makes it even easier to get up to six months of long-lasting smooth skin*, all from the comfort of your home. Every step of the way, the intuitive app can help with tips and tricks on your technique while its personalized treatment programs and adaptive scheduling manage your ideal treatment moments. So in the fastest way possible you’ll always be ready.

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work, straight out of the box. No replacement parts, no refills or gels, not even a replacement lamp are needed.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specs. attachments

          Body treatment attachment
          • Window size: 4.1 cm2
          • Shape: Convex curved
          • Tailored treatment for body
          Face treatment attachment
          • Shape: Flat
          • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
          • Tailored treatment for face
          Precision treatment attachment
          • Shape: Concave curved, precise
          • Window size: 3 cm2
          • Tailored treatment for armpits
          • Tailored treatment for bikini

        • Technical specifications

          High performance lamp
          Delivers <gt/>250.000 flashes*****

        • Application areas

          Body areas
          • Arms
          • Legs
          • Stomach
          Face areas
          • Chin
          • Upper lip
          • Jawline
          Sensitive areas
          • Armpits
          • Bikini

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Storage
          Luxurious pouch
          Adapter
          19.5V / 4000mA

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          Skin Tone sensor
          Detects your skin tone
          SmartSkin sensor
          The right setting on demand

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        • Application time

          Armpit
          2,5 min
          Bikini line
          2 min
          Face areas
          1,5 min
          Lower legs
          8,5 min

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For quick application
          Corded / cordless use
          Both cordless and corded use
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on small areas

              Awards

              Reviews

