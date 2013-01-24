Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    BikiniGenie

    Bikini trimmer

    BRT381/15
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line
      -{discount-value}

      BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

      BRT381/15
      Find support for this product

      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £20.00
      Find similar products

      BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        BikiniGenie

        BikiniGenie

        Bikini trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

        Trim and style

        • Trim and style
        • Bikini trimming head
        • Click-on comb
        Click-on comb included to trim hairs to 3 mm in length.

        Click-on comb included to trim hairs to 3 mm in length.

        Play with lengths! Click the trimming comb onto the trimming head and trim your hair to precisely 3 mm in length.

        Bikini trimming head trims hairs to precisely 0.5 mm.

        Bikini trimming head trims hairs to precisely 0.5 mm.

        For a groomed, even look, the bikini trimming head trims hair down to 0.5 mm

        Round teeth effectively cut hairs while protecting the skin.

        Rounded hair removal cutting teeth work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

        Battery powered for optimal portability.

        No need for charging cords! BikiniGenie is battery powered. AA batteries included.

        Pouch included for storing everything in one place.

        Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

        Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

        Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

        Ergonomic design for easy navigation around the bikini area.

        The clever ergonomic handle makes it possible to trim and style your bikini line with ease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Bikini trimming head
          Yes
          Click-on trimming comb
          trims to 3 mm
          Wet and Dry use
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Ergonomic design
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 years
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount