    Client mounting bracket

    BS6B2234B/00
      Client mounting bracket

      BS6B2234B/00
      Maximise desk space

      Maximise desk space and secure PC clients to your Philips monitor SmartErgoBase with the client mounting stand. This simple versatile solution allows you to create an All-in-One-like setup for max productivity See all benefits

        Maximise desk space

        • for Philips SmartErgoBase

        Simple All-in-One solution

        This simple client mounting bracket allows for a simple low-cost solution to create a clutter-free all-in-one desktop computing form factor that makes efficient use of space-constrained environments.

        Easy to set up and use

        The client mounting bracket fits right on to Philips's award-winning commercial monitor SmartErgoBase for easy PC and Thin Client mounting.

        Universal 100 mm VESA mounting pattern

        Industry-standard VESA mounting holes guarantee mounting compatibility with most small form factor PCs and Thin Clients.

        Full ergonomic adjustability

        The client mounting bracket's clever design allows for full ergonomic adjustments (height, swivel, tilt) on the Philips SmartErgoBase

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          VESA Mount
          100 x 100 mm

        • Dimensions

          Product (W x H x D)
          120 x 139 x 49  mm
          Single product with package
          156 x 60 x 131  mm

        • Weight

          Product
          0.24  kg
          Single product with package
          0.30  kg
          Maximum loading (kg)
          5 kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20–80%  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          Lifetime
          3 years

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          RoHS
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black
          Finish
          Texture

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Height Adjustment Base of 221B6QPYE*, 221B7***E*, 221P6*****, 231B7***E*, 240B7***E*, 241B6QPYE*, 241B7***E*, 241P6******, 242B7***E*, 242P7****, 271S7****, 272B7***E*, 272P7*****

