2 year warranty
BS6B2234B/00
Maximise desk space
Maximise desk space and secure PC clients to your Philips monitor SmartErgoBase with the client mounting stand. This simple versatile solution allows you to create an All-in-One-like setup for max productivity
for Philips SmartErgoBase
The client mounting bracket fits right on to Philips's award-winning commercial monitor SmartErgoBase for easy PC and Thin Client mounting.
The client mounting bracket's clever design allows for full ergonomic adjustments (height, swivel, tilt) on the Philips SmartErgoBase
Industry-standard VESA mounting holes guarantee mounting compatibility with most small form factor PCs and Thin Clients.
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