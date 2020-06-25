2 year warranty
Discontinued
6x better cleansing*
The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are.
Rotation technology
Cleansing
1 cleansing brush head
1 intensity setting
The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.
Thanks to the rotation technology and the 17,000 silky soft bristles of the normal cleansing brush, you get six times better cleansing results for soft and radiant skin.
VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your skin. Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.
Awards
4.6
of 5
183
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Swsa
25/06/2020
United Kingdom
The product really good and useful,I love it .
My mini face cleanser really gentle and useful. Easy to use specially because %100 water prove.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser
Date of Use 2019-05-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser
Date of Use 2019-05-25
14/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect travel companion
Small, stylish, practical and lightweight. A perfect travel companion to take on flights etc. The optional to purchase interchangeable heads deliver exceptional results removing daily grime to leave the skin looking radiant and helping the creams to penetrate deep.
Pros
Small, lightweight and portable
Cons
No travel pouch, not a manly colour
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser
Date of Use 2019-04-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser
Date of Use 2019-04-14
Maggie66
31/05/2019
United Kingdom
Lasted less than a year
Have had to have a refund on the one purchased last year as it just stopped working in under a year. Have purchased another one to replace it and hope it last longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser
Compared to cleansing with hands. Data on file.