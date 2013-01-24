Home
    BSC111/06
    6x better cleansing*
      The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are.

        6x better cleansing*

        Ready in 1 minute*

        • Rotation technology
        • Cleansing
        • 1 cleansing brush head
        • 1 intensity setting
        Rotation cleansing technology

        Rotation cleansing technology

        The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.

        6x better cleansing than hands*. Ready in just 1 minute!

        6x better cleansing than hands*. Ready in just 1 minute!

        Thanks to the rotation technology and the 17,000 silky soft bristles of the normal cleansing brush, you get six times better cleansing results for soft and radiant skin.

        Gentle to your skin, tough on impurities

        Gentle to your skin, tough on impurities

        VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your skin. Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.

        100% waterproof design

        100% waterproof design

        This device is 100% waterproof and can be easily used in the shower and cleaned under the tap.

        Rechargeable device for long-lasting battery

        Rechargeable device for long-lasting battery

        When fully charged, this device has cordless power for 45 uses, equivalent to over 3 weeks when used twice per day.

        Cleansing has never been easier! 1 minute for better results

        Cleansing has never been easier! 1 minute for better results

        With the 1 minute recommended cleansing programme for effective and superior cleansing, VisaPure mini facial cleanser easily fits in your routine and makes it better!

        Compatible with all Philips brushes

        Compatible with all Philips brushes

        This device is compatible with all Philips brushes, which are designed to fit your individual skin type and needs.

        Compact and lightweight design

        Compact and lightweight design

        With its compact and lightweight design, VisaPure mini facial cleanser easily fits in your handbag or on your bathroom shelf. It's the perfect mini cleanser for your daily skincare routine, wherever you are.

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        Technical Specifications

        • Benefits

          Absorption
          Improves the absorption of your skin care product
          Skin cleansing
          6x more effective than hand cleansing

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          up to 20 uses without charging
          Battery indicator
          Icon indicates battery life
          1 Speed setting
          Deep cleansing
          Waterproof
          Can be used in the shower

        • Application areas

          Face and neck
          • Cheeks
          • Chin
          • Fronthead
          • Neck
          • Nose

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          Normal skin brush head
          Instructions for use
          Quick start guide, user manual
          Power adapter
          100 - 240 V adapter

        • Technical specifications

          One way rotation
          Yes

        • Power

          Charging time
          8 hours
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Running time
          20 uses of 1 minute each
          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              • *Compared to cleansing with hands. Data on file.

