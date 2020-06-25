I was pleasantly surprised by the effectiveness of this cleansing brush. I have previously used a manual cleansing brush, which at the time I thought worked reasonably well but was a bit harsh on my skin. The brush on the Philips cleanser, however, felt much softer. It claimed to offer 6X better cleansing compared to cleansing by hand which at first I was a bit sceptical about however, including it in my daily routine made a big difference to my skin. I suffer from patches of dry skin on my t-zone and at the time of getting it I had a number of spots on my chin and forehead. When using the Philips cleansing brush my skin no longer seemed dry and there was a drastic improvement in the condition of my skin in terms of spots. In addition to this I found my make up went on much more smoothly and lasted all day. My skin feels really smooth and clean. Using it really highlighted to me how much make up was left on my skin after using make up remover. It also states in the instruction leaflet that the unit is waterproof, so you can you it in the shower which is great if you're in a rush. It comes with a charger but the battery lasted me about a week. The cleanser comes with a normal skin attachment however, includes a leaflet listing a variety of other brush heads that you are able to purchase such as; for sensitive skin, exfoliation and deep pore cleansing. It seems like they really have thought of everything when designing this cleanser.