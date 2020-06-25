ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

VisaPureMini Facial Cleanser

BSC111/06

4.6

| (183) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

1 award

6x better cleansing*

The mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact. It's easy to use. It's perfect for your daily skincare. Wherever you are.

See all benefits

Ready in 1 minute*

6x better cleansing*

  • Rotation technology

  • Cleansing

  • 1 cleansing brush head

  • 1 intensity setting

Rotation cleansing technology

Rotation cleansing technology

The rotating motion quickly but gently removes these impurities by sweeping them away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed.

6x better cleansing than hands*. Ready in just 1 minute!

6x better cleansing than hands*. Ready in just 1 minute!

Thanks to the rotation technology and the 17,000 silky soft bristles of the normal cleansing brush, you get six times better cleansing results for soft and radiant skin.

Gentle to your skin, tough on impurities

Gentle to your skin, tough on impurities

VisaPure mini facial cleanser is tough on impurities, but gentle to your skin. Thanks to its silky soft, thin and dense bristles, it ensures a smooth glide while cleansing for absolute skin comfort. VisaPure mini facial cleanser is gentle enough to use twice a day.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of AWARD-961326

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

183

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

25/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The product really good and useful,I love it .

My mini face cleanser really gentle and useful. Easy to use specially because %100 water prove.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser

Date of Use 2019-05-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser

Date of Use 2019-05-25

14/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect travel companion

Small, stylish, practical and lightweight. A perfect travel companion to take on flights etc. The optional to purchase interchangeable heads deliver exceptional results removing daily grime to leave the skin looking radiant and helping the creams to penetrate deep.

Pros

Small, lightweight and portable

Cons

No travel pouch, not a manly colour

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser

Date of Use 2019-04-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser

Date of Use 2019-04-14

31/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Lasted less than a year

Have had to have a refund on the one purchased last year as it just stopped working in under a year. Have purchased another one to replace it and hope it last longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure BSC111/06 Mini Facial Cleanser

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to cleansing with hands. Data on file.