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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT100A/00

3.8

| (41) Reviews

Keep your tunes close

Go-anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colours. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.

See all benefits

Keep your tunes close

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 2 W

Advanced audio performance with a compact design

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion-free.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

41

Reviews

29/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little speaker

I intended to purchase a large Bluetooth speaker but wanted to try a small one first. I have always gone for Philips and spotted this one so bought it. Setting up was simple and the sound quality for the size was excellent, the bass and treble are just right for me. I have had the speaker for almost 2 years and decided I don't need a larger one after all. I would say check out this model , there is a button by the power input that if pushed incorrectly won't let you connect , as I found out after a few attempts so make sure you check this if speaker is not recognised. I am pleased with the speakers range and clarity.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

05/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressive

For the size it's incredibly impressive. Was surprised to get such well rounded sound from such a small device. As you would expect highs can be tinny in places and lows a little muddy and distorted but this should be expected from a speaker of this size. In terms of style and build quality both favour well. It's a little bit plastic-y for my liking but overall a very good little speaker.

This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker

This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker

19/07/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic little speaker!

I've been using this with my iPod Touch 5 for about a month now, I was very skeptical at first, but I have to say it really packs a punch! Clear sound, decent bass, very easy to use! What more could you ask for?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

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