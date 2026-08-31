Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
BT2200A/00
A speaker that is as adventurous as you
This rugged and water-resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go: in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It is as powerful as it is tough.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
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