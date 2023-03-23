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Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

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Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3206/14

Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 17 October 2025

EU Declaration of conformity

  • ZIP file, 2.4 MB
  • 17 December 2024

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