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wireless portable speaker

BT3900A/00

3.1

| (9) Reviews

Music never stops

My music never stops. EverPlay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable

See all benefits

Music never stops

  • 4 W, 8 hr

  • Long Bluetooth range

  • Waterproof, dustproof

  • By-packed USB strap

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

High performance DuraFit fabric

High performance DuraFit fabric

The DuraFit fabric covering the speaker provides both functional and aesthetic benefits. With upper rubber overlays covering a matching accent-colored cloth, the anti-slip, scratch resistant and washable material offers additional protection, while the unique rhombus mesh pattern also gives it a more modern, sophisticated style.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

9

Reviews

3

30/10/2023

France

France

Excellent rapport qualité prix

Facile d'utilisation, légère et pratique avec un son et une autonomie de très bonne qualité.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900B enceinte portable sans fil

Date of Use 2021-10-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900B enceinte portable sans fil

Date of Use 2021-10-29

16/04/2020

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

consigliato

estetica bellissima,ottimi materiali,laccio originale che contiene cavo usb di ricarica.Batteria di ottima durata e pratico da portare dietro

Pros

estetica materiali durata qualita' audio

Cons

nessuno per ora

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900P altoparlante wireless portatile

Date of Use 2020-03-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900P altoparlante wireless portatile

Date of Use 2020-03-16

26/07/2019

Nederland

Nederland

Deze speaker doet het super

Heb deze speaker nu 4 weken in mijn bezit en ben er erg tevreden mee. Kan deze zeker aanbevelen voor iemand die er 1 aan wilt schaffen. Super speaker ….

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900B draadloze draagbare luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT3900B draadloze draagbare luidspreker

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