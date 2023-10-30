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BT3900A/00
Music never stops
My music never stops. EverPlay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable
4 W, 8 hr
Long Bluetooth range
Waterproof, dustproof
By-packed USB strap
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
The DuraFit fabric covering the speaker provides both functional and aesthetic benefits. With upper rubber overlays covering a matching accent-colored cloth, the anti-slip, scratch resistant and washable material offers additional protection, while the unique rhombus mesh pattern also gives it a more modern, sophisticated style.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
3.1
of 5
9
Reviews
Bokfra
30/10/2023
France
Excellent rapport qualité prix
Facile d'utilisation, légère et pratique avec un son et une autonomie de très bonne qualité.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900B enceinte portable sans fil
Date of Use 2021-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900B enceinte portable sans fil
Date of Use 2021-10-29
Glolola
16/04/2020
Italia
Verified buyer
consigliato
estetica bellissima,ottimi materiali,laccio originale che contiene cavo usb di ricarica.Batteria di ottima durata e pratico da portare dietro
Pros
estetica materiali durata qualita' audio
Cons
nessuno per ora
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900P altoparlante wireless portatile
Date of Use 2020-03-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900P altoparlante wireless portatile
Date of Use 2020-03-16
TinG71
26/07/2019
Nederland
Deze speaker doet het super
Heb deze speaker nu 4 weken in mijn bezit en ben er erg tevreden mee. Kan deze zeker aanbevelen voor iemand die er 1 aan wilt schaffen. Super speaker ….
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900B draadloze draagbare luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT3900B draadloze draagbare luidspreker