Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
BT55W/00
Big sound that fits in a fist
Live life with music streamed wirelessly from one compact and easy-to-carry speaker. Trendy colours help you pick one that fits your style and a built-in rechargeable battery keeps music pumping wherever and whenever you take it.
Bluetooth®
Rechargeable battery
2 W
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
Bluetooth is a wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Rubs34
13/09/2019
France
Déçu
Je cherchais une enceinte avec une bonne autonomie, je suis tombé sur celle-ci. Sur le papier 5/6h d'autonomie annoncé pour 2h de charge, c’est plutôt l’inverse. Je suis assez déçu car c’était pour cette raison unique que j’ai acheté cette enceinte. À côté de ça elle est très simple d’utilisation et à un design assez plaisant. Le son n’est vraiment pas mal pour une petite enceinte.
This review was made for BT55W Enceinte portable sans fil
This review was made for BT55W Enceinte portable sans fil