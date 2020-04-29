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Discontinued
Music never stops
My music never stops. EverPlay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable
10 W, 10 hr
Long Bluetooth range
Waterproof, dustproof
Quick charge option
The DuraFit fabric covering the speaker provides both functional and aesthetic benefits. With upper rubber overlays covering a matching accent-colored cloth, the anti-slip, scratch resistant and washable material offers additional protection, while the unique rhombus mesh pattern also gives it a more modern, sophisticated style.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
EverPlay speaker gives powerful sound from a compact form factor, with the help of a large bass radiating area. It delivers extra bass boost and extension.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Només lo bo
29/04/2020
España
Verified buyer
Excel·lent
Molt Bona qualitat de so. Baixos més que bons per lo petit que és. Bateria acceptable . Les 9:00h perfecte.
Pros
So. Disseny.
Cons
No pots sincronitzar dos per a fer un Estèreo real.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT6900A altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2019-03-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT6900A altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2019-03-29
Sr.PRàctic
07/04/2020
España
Genial
Petit però amb una qualitat de so excel·lent. Per al bany, la terrassa és ideal.
Pros
Excel·lent so, disseny exquisit, pràctic.
Cons
de moment res
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT6900A altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2020-03-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT6900A altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2020-03-07