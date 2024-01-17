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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Relax to great music
  • Relax to great music
  • Relax to great music
  • Relax to great music

Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM2310/12

3.9
| (29) Reviews
Relax to great music
Listen to your smartphone tunes, stream your music library over Bluetooth and play MP3-CDs on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system. Charge all your smart devices, from smartphones to tablets with the built-in USB charging port.
See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Relax to great music

  • Bluetooth®

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • USB port for charging

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

15 W maximum output power

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

29

Reviews

2

17/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does what it does

its a hi-fi. what do u expect? Does its job nicely, been using for 1+ years.

This review was made for BTM2310 Micro music system

This review was made for BTM2310 Micro music system

24/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is my favourite stereo I have ever had

I like how it has so many options to use for music I don’t understand the issues with it though it did rattle at first but it has stopped since then and left my cds as clean and scratch less as before my only complaint is the volume could you please make it at least top volume 50 other than that it’s amazing

Pros

Wide variety of modes

Cons

Volume too quiet

This review was made for BTM2310 Micro music system

This review was made for BTM2310 Micro music system

01/08/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Deze set voldoet aan mijn verwachtingen.

Wil zo nu en dan wat oude cd-tjes afspelen als ik zit te werken. En dat gaat heel goed met dit kleine zetje!

Pros

Goed geluid!

Cons

Geen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2310 Micromuzieksysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2310 Micromuzieksysteem

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