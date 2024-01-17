2 year warranty
Discontinued
BTM2310/12
Bluetooth®
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
USB port for charging
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
3.9
of 5
29
Reviews
niceguy123
17/01/2024
United Kingdom
Does what it does
its a hi-fi. what do u expect? Does its job nicely, been using for 1+ years.
This review was made for BTM2310 Micro music system
This review was made for BTM2310 Micro music system
Xenomorph165
24/02/2021
United Kingdom
This is my favourite stereo I have ever had
I like how it has so many options to use for music I don’t understand the issues with it though it did rattle at first but it has stopped since then and left my cds as clean and scratch less as before my only complaint is the volume could you please make it at least top volume 50 other than that it’s amazing
Pros
Wide variety of modes
Cons
Volume too quiet
This review was made for BTM2310 Micro music system
This review was made for BTM2310 Micro music system
Brunofski
01/08/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Deze set voldoet aan mijn verwachtingen.
Wil zo nu en dan wat oude cd-tjes afspelen als ik zit te werken. En dat gaat heel goed met dit kleine zetje!
Pros
Goed geluid!
Cons
Geen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2310 Micromuzieksysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2310 Micromuzieksysteem