Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Hi-Fi stereo sound that fits your home
Connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously or use USB Direct, customise your sound with Digital Sound Control. Connect any music device through audio-in to reinvigorate your music. An all-in-one slim, compact and wall mountable design.
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
Wireless Bluetooth® sound transmission is increasingly common in the world of sound systems, but most Bluetooth®-compatible systems allow just one device to connect at a time. Multi-device pairing lets you pair up to three devices and switch between them instantly.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
4.2
of 5
16
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Tounet
03/04/2018
Suisse
Je suis content
J’apprécie cette appareil, simple d'emploi, dommage l’absence d'affichage de la lecture en cours.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Microchaîne
Ferogi
26/12/2017
España
Exactamente lo que necesitaba
Fundamentalmente es un equipo sencillo de uso, con buen sonido, muy platito y fácil de manejar. La conectividad bluetooth es rápida y de calidad, por lo que me permite estar escuchando lo que tenga en el móvil, propio o de otra distribuidoras de contenidos, sin esfuerzo. El tamaño es perfecto para tenerlo en la pared y que no sobresalga ni moleste.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Microcadena
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Microcadena
Nicolatrn
21/07/2017
Italia
Verified buyer
Ottimo prodotto, suono buono
Ottimo design e facilità d'uso. Suono discreto. Ottima condivisione bluetooth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Sistema musicale micro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Sistema musicale micro