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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM100PK/00

4.3

| (16) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Capture and share good times in HD

The pocket-sized Philips camcorder captures videos with the touch of a button! Relive magical moments in HD by sharing them on your TV or online. An integrated USB connector links the camcorder with your PC/Mac fuss-free.

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instantaneously and effortlessly

Capture and share good times in HD

Film videos in crystal clear High Definition (720p)

Film videos in crystal clear High Definition (720p)

Capture videos in high definition (720p), and enjoy them in the same quality as HD TV broadcasts. "720" refers to the display resolution, the number of horizontal lines onscreen. "p" stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 720p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the Philips camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray Disc players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savour crystal clear memories on video.

One-touch operation for instant capturing of great moments

One-touch operation for instant capturing of great moments

Never miss another marvellous moment again. With the Philips camcorder's fast start-up time, you can start shooting away instantaneously. Thanks to several advanced features, like fast processor speed and dedicated signal processing, it takes only two seconds to start up the Philips camcorder. The buttons are designed with simplicity in mind, so all you have to do is press one button to start filming in high definition. The Philips camcorder keeps you ever ready to capture surprising events without missing a beat.

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

16

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

1

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Handige HD camera snel klaar voor gebruik en relatief goede opnames

Direct na ontvangst meteen gebruiksklaar. Simpel aanzetten kiezen voor foto of video en aan de slag. Bewegende objecten, spelende kinderen zijn goed vast te leggen. Bij weergave op TV of PC wordt je aangenaam verrast door de goede kwaliteit. Het is echt HD. Opnames bij vel zonlicht zijn lastig wanneer er lichte objecten of witte kleding samen met donkere vlakken aanwezig zijn. Het meegeleverd geheugen is snel vol. 32 minuten zijn zo voorbij. Echter dit kan worden uitgebreid tot vele uren video genot. Prima apparaatje, is de aanschafprijs meer dan waard.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100PK HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100PK HD-camcorder

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Fantastisch

Lekker klein, maar hele mooie foto's en filmpjes kan je er mee maken. Fijn is dat je zelf de grote van de kaart kan bepalen, dus groter meer foto's en film. Klein puntje van aandacht, de microfoon is wat zacht van geluid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100PK HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100PK HD-camcorder

13/07/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Handig en goede prijs prestatie

Na ontvangst was de HD-camcorder CAM100PK/00 direct geschikt voor gebruik. Heldere beelden die later zeer goed terug zijn te zien op TV. Gekocht vanwege het snel kunnen gebruiken en daar voldoet hij volledig aan. De camcorder is niet te vergelijken met een duurdere Canon, Sony e.d. maar die hebben ook een heel andere doelgroep. Bij ons gaat het alleen maar om snel iets op te kunnen nemen bijv. wat kinderen doen en de eenvoudige bediening die nagenoeg monkeyproof is. Goed product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100PK HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100PK HD-camcorder

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