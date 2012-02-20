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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM102BU/00

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear—with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect to devices fuss-free with the integrated USB plug.

See all benefits

Relive memories in HD

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

3 s pre-recording captures moments that catch you by surprise

3 s pre-recording captures moments that catch you by surprise

Life's best moments sometimes catch you by surprise. But with 3 sec pre-recording, you can capture more on video, even if you hit the button a few seconds too late. With 3 sec pre-recording selected, your camcorder will automatically start recording three seconds before you press the record button. With this constant buffer, you will never miss catching anything on video again.

Up to 5 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 5 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/02/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder

14/01/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder

30/08/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer praktisch, jammer van beperkte zoomfunctie

Handzaam product, makkelijk te gebruiken, niet te duur. leuke kleur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder

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