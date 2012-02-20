Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear—with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect to devices fuss-free with the integrated USB plug.
Life's best moments sometimes catch you by surprise. But with 3 sec pre-recording, you can capture more on video, even if you hit the button a few seconds too late. With 3 sec pre-recording selected, your camcorder will automatically start recording three seconds before you press the record button. With this constant buffer, you will never miss catching anything on video again.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pienvt309
20/02/2012
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder
14/01/2012
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder
Nelisth9
30/08/2011
Nederland
Zeer praktisch, jammer van beperkte zoomfunctie
Handzaam product, makkelijk te gebruiken, niet te duur. leuke kleur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BU HD-camcorder