Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear—with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect to devices fuss-free with the integrated USB plug.
Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder's micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder conveniently takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.
Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. "p" stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs — H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savour crystal clear memories on video.
3.6
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Andy1213
02/04/2013
United Kingdom
Very nice and easy to use :)
This pocket cam is very nice and easy to use in any situations. Nice and handly design, god qualtiy on movies and images. Smartly devices.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB HD camcorder
mariogattino
01/09/2013
Italia
Prodotto molto maneggevole
Questa videocamera per quanto mi riguarda è stato un ottimo acquisto perché prima di tutto ho risolto il problema dell'ingombro e quando sono in giro posso tranquillamente tenerla in tasca. Nonostante la grandezza contenuta comunque la qualità delle registrazioni è ottima.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB Videocamera HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB Videocamera HD
pagium73
25/09/2012
Italia
Buono
Mi aspettavo una maggiore durata della batteria, soprattutto in rapporto alla durata della sua ricarica
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB Videocamera HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SB Videocamera HD