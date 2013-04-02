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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM102SB/00

3.6

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear—with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect to devices fuss-free with the integrated USB plug.

See all benefits

Relive memories in HD

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Micro SD card slot for up to 32 GB of 16-hour HD videos

Micro SD card slot for up to 32 GB of 16-hour HD videos

Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder's micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder conveniently takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.

Movie-editing software for customised videos

Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. "p" stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs — H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savour crystal clear memories on video.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

1

02/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very nice and easy to use :)

This pocket cam is very nice and easy to use in any situations. Nice and handly design, god qualtiy on movies and images. Smartly devices.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102SB HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102SB HD camcorder

01/09/2013

Italia

Italia

Prodotto molto maneggevole

Questa videocamera per quanto mi riguarda è stato un ottimo acquisto perché prima di tutto ho risolto il problema dell'ingombro e quando sono in giro posso tranquillamente tenerla in tasca. Nonostante la grandezza contenuta comunque la qualità delle registrazioni è ottima.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102SB Videocamera HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102SB Videocamera HD

25/09/2012

Italia

Italia

Buono

Mi aspettavo una maggiore durata della batteria, soprattutto in rapporto alla durata della sua ricarica

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102SB Videocamera HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102SB Videocamera HD

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