Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
CAM102SL/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear—with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect to devices fuss-free with the integrated USB plug.
Never miss another marvellous moment again. With the Philips camcorder's fast start-up time, you can start shooting away instantaneously. Thanks to several advanced features, like fast processor speed and dedicated signal processing, it takes only two seconds to start up the Philips camcorder. The buttons are designed with simplicity in mind, so all you have to do is press one button to start filming in high definition. The Philips camcorder keeps you ever ready to capture surprising events without missing a beat.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
3.4
of 5
19
Reviews
PG45
10/10/2011
Nederland
gebruiksvriendelijk
de camcorder is zeer gebruiksvriendelijk en geeft verrassend goede resultaten die bovendien in een mum van tijd op de PC of labtop zijn te downloaden kortom een prima aankoop waar ik geen spijt van heb.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SL HD-camcorder
Sjeng58
09/10/2011
Nederland
Een handzame en eenvoudig te bedienen HD Camrecorder
Een klein, maar compacte HD Camrecorder. Dat heeft o.a. als voorbeeld dat de "gefilmden" niet in de gaten hebben dat er een video wordt gemaakt en zich dus "natuurlijk" gedragen. Het is wel jammer dat er een ingebouwde accu is. Zodoende moet je over een pc beschikken om de camera tussentijds op te laden. Tenzij er een andere mogelijkheid is, die mij op dit moment niet bekend is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SL HD-camcorder
Neut
09/10/2011
Nederland
dit is een camera waar je snel leuke film/foto mee kan maken
Deze camera is bijzonder gemakkelijk om snel foto en en films mee te maken zeer gebruikers vriendelijk en een prima kwaliteit. in huis met weinig licht presteerd hij minder maar daar is hij ook niet geschikt voor. ik bezit deze nu 2a 3 maanden en hij bevalt goed. 1 min punt tijdens mijn vakantie liep het systeem vast ik kon de camera niet meer uitzetten, ik heb hem aan laten staan tot de batterij leeg was opnieuw opgeladen en alles werkte weer, wel 1 dag geen foto en films kunnen maken (jammer)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102SL HD-camcorder