Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Make amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
4.2
of 5
9
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
wisiwig
25/06/2017
United Kingdom
Know your photo requirements...
I read the other reviews which I did not find helpful or reflect my own. I have been using this camera, purchased through CPC for over two years. I like to take spur of the moment shots, as well as the usual holiday snaps. This camera is fabulous for both, the antishake is amazing as is the sound recording. When you arrive home you can view directly to your TV at HDMI quality(I have a 60" LED TV which brings ouit the best in my photos. Take photos or videos, control is simple and you focus on the shot you are taking.Well done Phillips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BL HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BL HD camcorder
Jeronimo73
20/05/2012
Nederland
Perfecte kwaliteit in een handzaam 'jasje'
Hele praktische camera, makkelijk mee te nemen en goede HD beeldkwaliteit. De camera is binnen een paar seconden gebruiksklaar. Opnames bewerken werkt naadloos met iMovie van Apple, wat voor mij een must is. Erg tevreden metbdeze handzame camera!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BL HD-camcorder
Hans1234
19/03/2012
Nederland
Fantastisch camcordertje
Leuk en mooi. Prima beeld en vooral erg prettig te bewerken met de meegeleverde software. De bestanden worden goed van een externe schijf gelezen door tv en dvd-speler.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BL HD-camcorder