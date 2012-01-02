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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM110RD/00

4.5

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Make amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.

See all benefits

With Advanced Anti-Shake

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/01/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110RD HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110RD HD-camcorder

31/12/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goede koop !

Fijne, handzame camera. Ziet er gelikt uit ! Super beeldkwaliteit. Door kleine formaat, makkelijk overal mee naartoe te nemen. Aanrader! Jammer alleen dat je deze camera in de winkel haast niet tegenkomt, en alleen via online-shops kunt kopen. Ben er ook toevallig achter gekomen dat Philips deze camera maakte.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110RD HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110RD HD-camcorder

10/10/2011

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gut für unterwegs

Ich bin begeistert von der kleinen Kamera und der Qualität der Bilder. Auf jeden Fall muss man aber gleich eien Micro-SD Karte kaufen, sonst kann man nicht gleich losfilmen. Natürlich ersetzt sie nicht eine gut Kamera, wenn man bestimmte Anlässe filmen will, aber für unterwegs, um kurze Aufnahmen zu machen, ist diese Kamera ideal. Auch Fotos werden gut.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110RD HD-Camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110RD HD-Camcorder

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