Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Make amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
02/01/2012
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110RD HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110RD HD-camcorder
Maarten10
31/12/2011
Nederland
Zeer goede koop !
Fijne, handzame camera. Ziet er gelikt uit ! Super beeldkwaliteit. Door kleine formaat, makkelijk overal mee naartoe te nemen. Aanrader! Jammer alleen dat je deze camera in de winkel haast niet tegenkomt, en alleen via online-shops kunt kopen. Ben er ook toevallig achter gekomen dat Philips deze camera maakte.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110RD HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110RD HD-camcorder
StephanieBrandes
10/10/2011
Deutschland
Sehr gut für unterwegs
Ich bin begeistert von der kleinen Kamera und der Qualität der Bilder. Auf jeden Fall muss man aber gleich eien Micro-SD Karte kaufen, sonst kann man nicht gleich losfilmen. Natürlich ersetzt sie nicht eine gut Kamera, wenn man bestimmte Anlässe filmen will, aber für unterwegs, um kurze Aufnahmen zu machen, ist diese Kamera ideal. Auch Fotos werden gut.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110RD HD-Camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110RD HD-Camcorder