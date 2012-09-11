Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Make amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.
4.1
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
BBMartin
11/09/2012
Nederland
heerlijk toestel met goede resultataen
Film uitsluitend de vakantie routes. Via een vaste steun in de camper. Uit de hand filmen is risicovol vanwege onrustige bewegingen, maar met een statief gaat het ook prima.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder
pieterwvd46
11/09/2012
Nederland
Verified buyer
heerlijk toestel met goede resultataen
Film uitsluitend de vakantie routes. Via een vaste steun in de camper. Uit de hand filmen is risicovol vanwege onrustige bewegingen, maar met een statief gaat het ook prima.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder
camcorder
06/07/2011
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder