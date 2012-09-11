ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM110SL/00

4.1

| (7) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Make amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.

See all benefits

With Advanced Anti-Shake

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Built-in battery for convenient recharging via USB

Flash, auto focus, face and smile detection

Flash, auto focus, face and smile detection

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

7

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2
1

11/09/2012

Nederland

Nederland

heerlijk toestel met goede resultataen

Film uitsluitend de vakantie routes. Via een vaste steun in de camper. Uit de hand filmen is risicovol vanwege onrustige bewegingen, maar met een statief gaat het ook prima.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder

11/09/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

heerlijk toestel met goede resultataen

Film uitsluitend de vakantie routes. Via een vaste steun in de camper. Uit de hand filmen is risicovol vanwege onrustige bewegingen, maar met een statief gaat het ook prima.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder

06/07/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110SL HD-camcorder

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.