Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
CAM150OR/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors and out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos, while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.
Make a quick summary of the videos you have shot — all with the click of a button. Quick impression automatically extracts highlights of your latest videos and strings them into a synopsis of your recordings. View the essence of your videos instantly or use the summary to simply remind yourself of what you have filmed. All you have to do is select Quick Impression on your camcorder. Reliving memories has never been easier.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Tistou
26/10/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant
My picture was perfect so I didn't have a problem. The flash is brilliant and it is small enough to pop in your pocket. Very easy to work. I would recommend you buy a memory card and a USB charger adapter but otherwise, it is perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
Roobarb
26/10/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant
My picture was perfect so I didn't have a problem. The flash is brilliant and it is small enough to pop in your pocket. Very easy to work. I would recommend you buy a memory card and a USB charger adapter but otherwise, it is perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR HD camcorder
flc72
19/07/2012
France
images époustouflantes
Que dire de cet appareil... quasi parfait dans tous les domaines ( vidéo, photo,) seul petit hic la dragonne non réglable et ajustable (méfiance dans l'eau). Donc recommandé sans hésitation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR Caméra HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150OR Caméra HD