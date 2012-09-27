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Discontinued
CAM150RD/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors and out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos, while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
3.7
of 5
19
Reviews
hans1745
27/09/2012
Nederland
Verified buyer
klein maar fijn
Heel fijne resultaten. Helder beeld en representatief vvo het merk Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150RD HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150RD HD-camcorder
jopieleeuw
20/08/2012
Nederland
uitstekend product
Voor een dergelijk klein product levert het uitstekende beelden op. Ik gebruik hem alleen voor het filmen, moet het nog op diverse situaties uitproberen, maar het belooft veel goeds.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150RD HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150RD HD-camcorder
hansffm
20/08/2012
Nederland
Verified buyer
uitstekend product
Voor een dergelijk klein product levert het uitstekende beelden op. Ik gebruik hem alleen voor het filmen, moet het nog op diverse situaties uitproberen, maar het belooft veel goeds.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150RD HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM150RD HD-camcorder