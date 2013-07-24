ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM200WH/00

3.6

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Simply swipe your great moments to your TV or the Web

The Philips ESee CAM200 lets you take videos and photos with ease, and brings sharing to a whole new level of simplicity. Swipe on the 3" touchscreen to share your shots on your TV or on the Internet—instantly, wirelessly.

See all benefits

via built-in Wi-Fi

Simply swipe your great moments to your TV or the Web

Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. "p" stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs — H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savour crystal clear memories on video.

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

1

24/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

miracle

i like this product . it`s design is great and taking videos with these powerful lens is brillian

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder

20/10/2012

Nederland

Nederland

makelijk mee te nemen

Klein en handig apparaat, accu gaat langer mee dan bij de functies de mobile telefoon kan bieden. Gaat ook makkelijk overzetten naar pc en tv

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH HD-camcorder

16/08/2012

Italia

Italia

ottimo prodotto

facile da utilizzare e buona qualita' immagine. Facile anche la connesione in rete per spedire foto e video.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH Videocamera HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200WH Videocamera HD

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.