Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Simply swipe your great moments to your TV or the Web
The Philips ESee CAM200 lets you take videos and photos with ease, and brings sharing to a whole new level of simplicity. Swipe on the 3" touchscreen to share your shots on your TV or on the Internet—instantly, wirelessly.
Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. "p" stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs — H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savour crystal clear memories on video.
3.6
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
salar
24/07/2013
United Kingdom
miracle
i like this product . it`s design is great and taking videos with these powerful lens is brillian
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder
wirobe
20/10/2012
Nederland
makelijk mee te nemen
Klein en handig apparaat, accu gaat langer mee dan bij de functies de mobile telefoon kan bieden. Gaat ook makkelijk overzetten naar pc en tv
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH HD-camcorder
rene12
16/08/2012
Italia
ottimo prodotto
facile da utilizzare e buona qualita' immagine. Facile anche la connesione in rete per spedire foto e video.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH Videocamera HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH Videocamera HD