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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Reviews

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM300. Its 3" touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.

See all benefits

With touch-screen control

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Extra long battery life lets you shoot more

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

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