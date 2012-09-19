Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
CAM295WH/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM295. Its 3" touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.
Full HD videos are great for watching on HD TVs. But should you want to email the video or share it online, the large HD file will have to be compressed and converted into an email-friendly format. Your camcorder takes away that hassle by offering dual format recording. Turn the feature on and your videos are recorded in two formats—full HD (1080p) and email-friendly QWVGA (240p)—simultaneously. This lets you enjoy your videos to the fullest on your HD TV, and gives you a format you can immediately share electronically.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
2.0
of 5
2
Reviews
lori
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
lovely camcorder apart one flaw
i really like the camcorder as it's really easy to use & it takes great pictures, but the one thing i hate about it is the sound, it's useless, even though it's turned up fully you still can't hear much that ive videod, so am slightly dissapointef with it, & only use for taking pictures now. lori
This review was made for CAM295WH HD camcorder
This review was made for CAM295WH HD camcorder
Jovany
02/12/2013
België
Ce produit possède de gros défauts
Sans que l'on sache pourquoi ! lorsque nous utilisons la camera, tout à coup elle se déconnecte et l'appareil ne réagit plus du tout ? On pense que cela provient de la batterie qui se serait déchargée, mais non car il faut le ré-initialiser pour qu'il fonctionne de nouveau. Mais la panne revient au bout de quelques minutes à chaque fonctionnement. En résumé c'est un mauvais achat que je regrette profondément. Appareil non conforme car pas fiable du tout.
This review was made for CAM295WH Caméra HD
This review was made for CAM295WH Caméra HD