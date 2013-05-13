2 year warranty
Discontinued
CMD305A/05
Dock it on your dash
Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system, which works seamlessly with your Android phone. Charge your device on the dashboard, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.
Dock for Android phone
Stay in continuous control with the Philips in-car system. Built-in Bluetooth lets you connect your iPhone to your car's audio system so you can make or take phone calls hands-free, using the built-in microphone and the car's speakers. It also lets you listen to all the music on your iPhone from your car's speakers, without even having to dock your device. A stable connection and great sound quality ensure phone calls are always clear. Philips lets you keep your eyes on the road, and your hands on the wheel - giving you a safer and more enjoyable drive.
2.9
of 5
7
Reviews
AeroDave
13/05/2013
United Kingdom
Let down by the app slightly
Product is great, looks fantastic, phone dock is solid etc The app works very well too but could do more. For example the access to the usb drive could be alot more in depth than skip track, repeat and shuffle, I'd like more explorarion Possible better interaction with Google music and Spotify would be good too but usb improvements to me are a must. Other than that, nice big buttons, makes phonecalls etc very easy to do too. Would like to be able to change the background colour too, black rather than red I LOVE it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Pancakeboy
26/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great but with some issues
I bought this unit as I was tired of having countless leads all over the interior of the car, and the boot cd player was acting up. The stereo was easy to fit though if your car has a recessed opening for the stereo you might need to invest in a spacer. The radio found the phone within a few seconds and hung onto the Bluetooth signal. However, the unit is preprogrammed to start with a volume of 17, which when I start the music either on the radio or via the phone the unit pulses and changes the display to USB, before switching itself off..... I have no idea why it does this but it can be extremely annoying. So Mr Philips please please explain what this about and how it can be resolved.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
VJ79
26/11/2014
United Kingdom
Great Idea, Sounds Great, Poorly Built!
The CMD305A is a great piece of kit, however it has an Achilles heel. The usb port that connects your phone to the unit will eventually stop working. In fairness to the warranty, I've had the unit replaced three times within the warranty period. You can trust that the device will become faulty again after the warranty period expires; as my third unit now has the same fault. There is also another fault on my third unit that wasn't a problem with the previous ones I had. When trying to turn the volume low, the unit increases the volume instead.... it take a while but you'll eventually get the volume down.
This review was made for CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
This review was made for CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system