I bought the unit when it first came out at Halfords, and though- Fantastic! However, having lived with it for a while I find that the system has some basic issues, such as: 1. Radio RDS just doesn't work. My previous unit could track stations through the various frequencies no problem, this one fails at this miserably, even with the main UK stations that have full national coverage (i.e. Radio1/2/4). 2. When docking my iPhone4s it instantly starts playing the very first song in my iTunes play list, not remembering my previous attempts to keep the shuffle function live, or picking up from where I left off the night before. No... It just goes back to the first song in alphabetical order to the point where I now hate my first track's intro. 3. The design is obviously for the European driver, with all the function buttons on the left hand side of the docking station and are therefor not really visible when the phone/iPod is docked which means that if you want to properly engage with the unit you'll need to start the free app, which leads me on to the app. 4. Please spend some money on the iPhone App! Farm it out to a group of kids who have an interest in design and let the loose on it. Pick a winner and pay them a royalty. Simple. The sound boosting options are distorting, the ability to move the sound around the vehicle is a nice tweak but why not have the ability to use only the rear speakers? I can select the front only, but not the rear? This would be handy for my kids who watch films on the iPad with the audio going to the speakers through BlueTooth. I don't want to hear what's really going on too. 5. Make the app/unit REMEMBER what track I listened too first! Make it remember my shuffle settings... Just give it a memory! 6. Where O where can I buy a mic that will fit the small plug in the rear of the unit? None of the standard mics available fit. As my vehicle does have a bit of background noise, I'd like to have a mic fitted to strut so that people can hear me clearly. Other than that, nice attempt, but get the App to do more!