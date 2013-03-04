2 year warranty
Discontinued
CMD310/05
Dock it on your dash
Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system, which works seamlessly with your iPhone/iPod. Charge your device on the dashboard, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
Keep your dashboard tidy with the Philips retractable dock. When you want to have your car looking spick and span, you can hide the dock completely with one quick push. Ingenious engineering and design allow the dock to be completely retracted, leaving behind a clean and smooth surface. Philips in-car entertainment systems put simplicity into high gear.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond the original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
3.3
of 5
13
Reviews
Steven8867
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
A Great all in one unit.
I was looking for a decent iPhone holder, a phone kit and a stereo that I could link my phone to. This unit does it all with great clarity, easy to install and great sound. The phone works and sounds clearer than other professionally fitted systems I have had in the past. The iPhone app is a bit clunky and needs refining, so I am 90% happy. I would be 100% happy if I can work out how to get the sound from my iPhone sat nav app to play through the speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Broadsword02
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
A Great all in one unit.
I was looking for a decent iPhone holder, a phone kit and a stereo that I could link my phone to. This unit does it all with great clarity, easy to install and great sound. The phone works and sounds clearer than other professionally fitted systems I have had in the past. The iPhone app is a bit clunky and needs refining, so I am 90% happy. I would be 100% happy if I can work out how to get the sound from my iPhone sat nav app to play through the speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
teknow
07/08/2012
United Kingdom
Simply the best in-car product I've owned
I needed a new head unit in my Porsche with bluetooth handsfree and an iPhone dock. This unit was absolutely perfect and I bought it within the first week of it being available. Unboxing was a pleasure and fitting was really easy. I get quite a lot of road noise in my car, particularly when the roof is down, but the noise cancelling is truly spectacular and I've had loads of positive comments from colleagues about how they can now hear me! Sound quality is excellent. Better than the unit it replaced. Docking is easy, you can even leave your protective case on as the "clamp" that secures the iPhone is width adjustable. The iPhone rotates through 90 degrees. The Car Studio app acts as a front panel to the unit, but you really don't need it. It is a nice idea but I feel it needs a little more thought and development before I'm likely to use it. TomTom runs seamlessly and music/radio fades in and out as announcements are made. The FM/AM radio is again superior to the unit I removed - and that was no slouch! The unit feels well made and solid in design - I can't recommend at enough at this price point.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system