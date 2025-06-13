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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
All series
Remote control
Support
CP0118/01
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Important Information Manual Philips Filter
The SmartPro Compact comes with a remote control which allows you to control the robot vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. Fits product type FC8710.