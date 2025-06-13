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Remote control

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Remote control

CP0118/01

Remote control

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Filter

  • PDF file, 183.4 kB
  • 13 June 2025

The SmartPro Compact comes with a remote control which allows you to control the robot vacuum cleaner from a distance and perform several actions. Fits product type FC8710.

  • PDF file
  • 16 December 2025