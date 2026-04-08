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Milk tube connector

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Milk tube connector

CP0158/01

Milk tube connector

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Manuals & Documentation

Replaceable part of the milk carafe. Compatible with Philips 4000 Series, Incanto Series, GranBaristo Series, PicoBaristo Series, EP Series, SM Series, Philips 5000 Series.

  • PDF file
  • 8 April 2026

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