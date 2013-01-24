Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Drip tray grate
This stainless steel grate is to cover the drip tray of your GranBaristo espresso machine and to support the cups you put under the coffee spout. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drip tray grate
This stainless steel grate is to cover the drip tray of your GranBaristo espresso machine and to support the cups you put under the coffee spout. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits
Drip tray grate
This stainless steel grate is to cover the drip tray of your GranBaristo espresso machine and to support the cups you put under the coffee spout. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drip tray grate
This stainless steel grate is to cover the drip tray of your GranBaristo espresso machine and to support the cups you put under the coffee spout. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits
Drip tray cover
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part