    Saeco GranBaristo

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8966/08
    Saeco
    2 Awards
    Saeco
    Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one-touch specialities
      Saeco GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8966/08
      2 Awards

      Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one-touch specialities

      After 28 years, Saeco has reinvented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews faster and hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

      Saeco GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

      Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one-touch specialities

      After 28 years, Saeco has reinvented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews faster and hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

      Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one-touch specialities

      After 28 years, Saeco has reinvented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews faster and hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

      Saeco GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

      Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one-touch specialities

      After 28 years, Saeco has reinvented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews faster and hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

        Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one-touch specialities

        With the first one-finger removable brewing group

        • Integrated milk jug and frother
        • Steel White
        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        This espresso machine is equipped with 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean, for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and totally silent operation.

        Experiment with flavours thanks to the coffee bean switcher

        Experiment with flavours thanks to the coffee bean switcher

        You can now change beans with just one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the bean blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.

        Perfect froth thanks to the dual-chamber milk carafe

        Perfect froth thanks to the dual-chamber milk carafe

        Enjoy your milk specialities fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual-chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual-chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        For your convenience, you can put the Saeco's drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic clean.

        Variety of 18 different delicious special drinks

        Variety of 18 different delicious special drinks

        From a creamy cappuccino to a regular coffee, savour a world of 18 different drinks due to Saeco’s VariPresso brewing group chamber. It will automatically adjust the pressure, adapting to suit many types of coffee extraction for a great coffee variety at home.

        Perfect coffee in no time thanks to the thermo-speed boiler

        Perfect coffee in no time thanks to the thermo-speed boiler

        Enjoy perfectly hot, professional-quality coffee without the wait, thanks to our powerful new boiler with Saeco Thermo-speed technology. The Thermo-speed technology will flash-heat the coffee circuit when the machine is turned on and prevent heat loss, ensuring perfect, hot coffee from the very first cup.

        No-fuss coffee experience thanks to low water consumption

        No-fuss coffee experience thanks to low water consumption

        The new cutting-edge brewing group in this espresso machine was designed to reduce the water consumption of its rinse cycle by up to 80%. This means you can now prepare more coffee drinks without having to refill the water tank.

        Keep a clean machine with a single finger

        Keep a clean machine with a single finger

        The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring full automation. The Saeco GranBaristo is the only fully automatic espresso machine to offer a revolutionary new brewing group that can be removed using just one finger, making cleaning even simpler.

        Personalise your coffee in 6 user profiles

        Personalise your coffee in 6 user profiles

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with 6 customisable profiles that memorise your personal preference for different coffee drinks. This makes it very easy to get a perfect tailor-made cup of coffee, even if you are not the only one using the machine.

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or switching off to deliver a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start and guide you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

        Technical Specifications

        • Perfect Espresso

          Espresso technology
          Aroma-system: pre-brewing

        • Multi-Beverage

          Milk Variations
          • Integrated auto milk function
          • Milk quantity selector
          • Removable milk carafe

        • Easy to use

          Usage
          • Adjustable coffee dispenser
          • Bypass for grinded coffee
          • Cup-holding surface
          • Removable brewing group
          • Removable water tank

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          205 x 460 x 360  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          270  gr
          Waste container capacity
          up to 20  servings
          Milk carafe capacity
          0.5  l
          Water tank capacity
          1.7  l
          Maximum cup height
          165  mm
          Product weight
          13  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          Stainless Steel + White
          Materials and finishing
          Stainless Steel and ABS Thermoplastic

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Italy

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)
          Supported coffee types
          • Ground coffee
          • Whole coffee beans
          Country of origin
          • Made in Italy
          • Designed in Italy
          Removable brewing group
          Yes
          Cord length
          80  cm
          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Power
          1900  W
          Voltage
          240  V
          Number of water boilers
          1 boiler

