    Philips brew group grease

    HD5061
    For maintaining your espresso machine
      Philips brew group grease

      HD5061

      For maintaining your espresso machine

      With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe.

      For maintaining your espresso machine

      Grease for Saeco, Philips and Gaggia Espresso Machines

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • for Philips Espresso machines
      • for Gaggia Espresso machines

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8750/50
        • HD8753/84
        • HD8911/02

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

