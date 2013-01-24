Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For maintaining your espresso machine
With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For maintaining your espresso machine
With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe. See all benefits
For maintaining your espresso machine
With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For maintaining your espresso machine
With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe. See all benefits
Philips brew group grease
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part