    Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP2220/10
    • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
      -{discount-value}

      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP2220/10

      2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

      Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky-smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.

        2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

        Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky-smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.

        2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

        Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky-smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.

          2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

          Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky-smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.

            2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

            Thanks to the intuitive touch display

            • 2 beverages
            • Classic Milk Frother
            • Matte black
            • Touch display
            Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

            Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

            The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

            Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

            Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

            By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

            Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

            Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

            The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favourite coffee.

            Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

            Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

            Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

            Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

            Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

            Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

            The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

            The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

            The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

            20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

            20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

            Bring out the full flavour of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures that they last for at least 20.000 cups.

            Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

            Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

            The new Aroma seal protects your favourite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

            Easy cleaning thanks to the fully removable brew group

            Easy cleaning thanks to the fully removable brew group

            The brew group is the heart of every bean to cup coffee machine and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

            Automatic descaling for your convenience

            Automatic descaling for your convenience

            It's easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic programme that notifies you when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.

            Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

            Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

            For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic clean.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Designed in
              Italy
              Made in
              Romania

            • Customisation

              Aroma Strength Settings
              3
              Grinder Settings
              12
              Pre-Brew Aroma control
              Yes
              Temperature settings
              3

            • Variety

              Beverages
              • Espresso
              • Hot water
              • Coffee
              Coffee Powder Option
              Yes
              Double Cup
              Yes
              Milk Double Cup
              No

            • Other features

              Removable brew group
              Yes
              Aroma Seal
              yes
              Guided descaling
              yes
              AquaClean
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Included
              • Grease tube
              • Measuring scoop
              • Water hardness test strip
              • AquaClean filter

            • Technical specifications

              Cord length
              100  cm
              Voltage
              230  V
              Frequency
              50  Hz
              Capacity water tank
              1.8  L
              Capacity waste container
              12  servings
              Weight of product
              7.5  kg
              Coffee bean capacity
              275  g
              Waste container
              Frontal access
              Water tank
              Frontal access
              Filter compatibility
              AquaClean
              Pump pressure
              15  Bar
              Colour & Finish
              • Black
              • Matte Black
              Product dimensions
              246x371x433  mm

            • General specifications

              Adjustable spout height
              85-145  mm
              Milk Solution
              Classic Milk Frother
              Ease of cleaning and maintenance
              AquaClean filter compatible
              Dishwasher-safe parts
              • Classic milk frother
              • Drip tray
              User Interface
              Touch screen display

            • Service

              2 year guarantee
              Yes

            • Sustainability

              ECO setting
              Yes
              Energy label
              A-class
              Power consumption brewing
              1500  W
              Recyclable packaging material
              >95  %

                  • Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
                  • *Based on 70-82°C.

