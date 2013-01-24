Home
      Remove scale and prolong your machine's lifespan

      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best and it provides you with the best tasting coffee at any time. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale from your machine.

        Remove scale and prolong your machine's lifespan

        • Same as CA6700/00
        • 1 descaling cycle
        • Prolong machine lifetime
        • Improves coffee taste
        Perfect decalcification for a prolonged machine lifetime

        Perfect decalcification for a prolonged machine lifetime

        The Philips decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

        Protects your system against limescale build-up

        Protects your system against limescale build-up

        Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.

        Philips approved descaling solution

        Philips approved descaling solution

        The exclusive formula of the Philips espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.

        Ensures the coffee temperature is right for enhanced taste

        Ensures the coffee temperature is right for enhanced taste

        The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Germany

        • Technical specifications

          Includes
          1 bottle of 250 ml for one descaling cycle

        • Weight and dimensions

          Quantity
          250 ml descaling solution

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

