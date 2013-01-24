Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Coffee oil remover tablets

    CA6704/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Brew better-tasting coffee Brew better-tasting coffee Brew better-tasting coffee
      -{discount-value}

      Coffee oil remover tablets

      CA6704/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Brew better-tasting coffee

      Enjoy the taste of fresh coffee and not the taste of residues! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have fresh coffee. See all benefits

      Coffee oil remover tablets

      Brew better-tasting coffee

      Enjoy the taste of fresh coffee and not the taste of residues! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have fresh coffee. See all benefits

      Brew better-tasting coffee

      Enjoy the taste of fresh coffee and not the taste of residues! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have fresh coffee. See all benefits

      Coffee oil remover tablets

      Brew better-tasting coffee

      Enjoy the taste of fresh coffee and not the taste of residues! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have fresh coffee. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Saeco accessories and parts

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Coffee oil remover tablets

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Brew better-tasting coffee

        Keep brewing machine clean

        • Same as CA6704/60
        • For 6 uses - use monthly
        • Prolong machine lifetime
        • Brew better-tasting coffee
        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.

        Protects espresso machines against being clogged by residues

        Protects espresso machines against being clogged by residues

        Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.

        Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

        Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

        Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance over time, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Germany

        • Technical specifications

          Includes
          6 x coffee oil remover tablets

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.1  kg
          Quantity
          6 tablets of 1.6 g

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:
            Click here to read more

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount