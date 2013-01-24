Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Brew better-tasting coffee
Enjoy the taste of fresh coffee and not the taste of residues! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have fresh coffee. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brew better-tasting coffee
Enjoy the taste of fresh coffee and not the taste of residues! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have fresh coffee. See all benefits
Brew better-tasting coffee
Enjoy the taste of fresh coffee and not the taste of residues! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have fresh coffee. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brew better-tasting coffee
Enjoy the taste of fresh coffee and not the taste of residues! With the coffee oil remover tablets you can remove coffee oil residues and grease from the brewing unit of your coffee machine and make sure you always have fresh coffee. See all benefits
Coffee oil remover tablets
Philips shop price
Total:
Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.
Our Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results. We recommend to carry out this cycle at least once per month.
Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance over time, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee
Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions