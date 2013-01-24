Home
    CA6705/10
      With the Philips milk circuit cleaner you can sanitise the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

      With the Philips milk circuit cleaner you can sanitise the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

      With the Philips milk circuit cleaner you can sanitise the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

      With the Philips milk circuit cleaner you can sanitise the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

        Brew better tasting cappuccino

        Keep milk circuit hygienic and clean

        • Same as CA6705/60
        • For 6 uses - use monthly
        • Prolong machine lifetime
        • Brew better-tasting coffee
        Improve the taste of your coffee speciality

        Improve the taste of your coffee speciality

        Thanks to the milk circuit cleaner cleaning solution, you can effectively remove milk residues that might affect the taste of milk.

        Protects the milk circuits from being clogged by milk residue

        Protects the milk circuits from being clogged by milk residue

        Protects the milk circuits from being clogged by milk residue

        Regular cleaning prolongs lifespan of milk-frothing parts

        Regular cleaning prolongs lifespan of milk-frothing parts

        Regular cleaning prolongs the life of all milk-frothing parts.

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Germany

        • Technical specifications

          Includes
          6 x milk circuit cleaner sachets

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.1  kg
          Quantity
          6 tablets of 1.6 g

