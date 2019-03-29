3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever Easily make aromatic drinks like Espresso, Coffee and Cappuccino at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky-smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

Buy Now This product is only available by subscription +

This product qualifies for VAT relief If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket. Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

This product is currently out of stock Learn More Subscribe now