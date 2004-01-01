Search terms

    Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP5447/90

    EP5447/90
    12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
      Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP5447/90

      12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

        12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

        Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

        12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

        Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

          12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

          Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

            Philips 5400 Series

            Philips 5400 Series

            Fully automatic espresso machines

            12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

            LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

            • 12 Beverages
            • LatteGo milk solution
            • Chrome
            • TFT display
            Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

            Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

            Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

            Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

            Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

            Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From a powerful espresso to an indulgent cappuccino, your bean to cup coffee machine delivers perfect in-cup results in no time, without any fuss.

            Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

            Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

            There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customise your fresh-bean flavour and flow smoothly from craving to cup.

            Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customiser

            Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customiser

            Make any coffee your own with the coffee customiser's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

            Even more flavour thanks to the extra shot function

            Even more flavour thanks to the extra shot function

            Boost your drink's intensity with the coffee customiser's extra-shot feature, which adds powerful flavour without the bitterness.

            The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

            The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

            The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

            Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

            Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

            Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

            20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

            20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

            Bring out the full flavour of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures that they last for at least 20.000 cups, from coarse to ultra-fine.

            Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

            Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

            For your convenience, you can put the LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic clean.

            Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

            Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

            By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

            Easy cleaning thanks to the fully removable brew group

            Easy cleaning thanks to the fully removable brew group

            The brew group is the heart of every bean to cup coffee machine and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

            Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

            Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

            Your coffee takes centre-stage thanks to the appliance's elegant design. The chromed front provides a premium backdrop for every cup of coffee and adds an extra touch of class to your kitchen.

            Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 4 user profiles

            Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with four user profiles that store your customised recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savour a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Designed in
              Italy
              Made in
              Romania

            • Customisation

              Aroma Strength Settings
              5
              Coffee and Milk Length
              Adjustable
              Grinder Settings
              12
              Pre-Brew Aroma control
              Yes
              User Profiles
              • 4
              • Guest
              Temperature settings
              3

            • Variety

              Beverages
              • Espresso
              • Coffee
              • Americano
              • Cappuccino
              • Latte Macchiato
              • Flat white
              • Café au Lait
              • Caffe Latte
              • Caffé crema
              • Ristretto
              • Espresso Lungo
              • Travel mug function
              • Frothed milk
              • Hot water
              Coffee Powder Option
              Yes
              Double Cup
              Yes
              Milk Double Cup
              No

            • Other features

              Removable brew group
              Yes
              Aroma Seal
              yes
              Guided descaling
              yes
              AquaClean
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Included
              • Measuring scoop
              • Water hardness test strip
              • AquaClean filter
              • Grease tube
              • LatteGo storage lid

            • Technical specifications

              Colour(s)
              Black
              Cord length
              100  cm
              Voltage
              230  V
              Frequency
              50  Hz
              Capacity milk carafe
              0.26  L
              Capacity water tank
              1.8  L
              Capacity waste container
              12  servings
              Weight of product
              8  kg
              Coffee bean capacity
              275  g
              Waste container
              Frontal access
              Water tank
              Frontal access
              Filter compatibility
              AquaClean
              Pump pressure
              15  Bar
              Product dimensions
              246x372x433  mm
              Finishing
              Chrome

            • General specifications

              Adjustable spout height
              85 - 145  mm
              Milk Solution
              LatteGo
              Ease of cleaning and maintenance
              AquaClean filter compatible
              Dishwasher-safe parts
              • Drip tray
              • LatteGo
              Type of display
              TFT

            • Service

              2 year guarantee
              Yes

            • Sustainability

              ECO setting
              Yes
              Power consumption brewing
              1500  W
              Recyclable packaging material
              > 95%

