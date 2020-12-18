Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans
Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans freshly on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans
Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans freshly on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits
Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans
Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans freshly on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans
Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans freshly on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits
Super-automatic espresso machine
Philips shop price
Total:
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when the machine is started up or switched off. This delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.
This espresso machine is equipped with 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean, for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and totally silent operation.
You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function, which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink at the touch of a button.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easy cleaning by rinsing under the tap, ensuring maximum hygiene.
Design
Finishing
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions