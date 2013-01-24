  • 2 year warranty

    Coffee grounds container

    CP0300
    Coffee grounds container
      Coffee grounds container

      CP0300

      Coffee grounds container

      This coffee grounds container is compatible with the Philips 2000 series and Philips 2100 series. See all benefits

        Coffee grounds container

        Coffee grounds container

        Please check specifications for compatible product

        • Black
        • Philips 2000 series
        • Philips 2100 series

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Suitable for:

          PHILIPS 2000 PURO
          • HD8648/01
          • HD8650/01
          • HD8650/05
          • HD8650/06
          • HD8650/07
          • HD8650/09
          PHILIPS 2000 VAPORE
          • HD8651/01
          • HD8651/05
          • HD8651/07
          • HD8653/01
          • HD8649/01
          PHILIPS 2100 EASYCAPP
          HD8652/91

        • Replaceable part

          Fits Coffee Product
          • HD8642/01
          • HD8643/01
          • HD8643/09
          • HD8644/01
          • HD8645/01
          • HD8645/09
          • HD8646/01
          • HD8650/91
          • HD8743/11
          • HD8743/12
          • HD8743/19
          • HD8743/31

